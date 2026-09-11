Ahead of PM Modi-Xi meet, China calls for managing differences, boosting BRICS cooperation

Coming out in support for India for hosting the 18th BRICS Summit, China said on Friday that it values the cooperation between the members of the organisation, while underling that New Delhi and Beijing must resolve their differences properly and their ties would be looked from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said members of BRICS have upheld the "spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation", while adding that China "actively" called for cooperation among the members.

Further, Mao said BRICS is a platform for emerging markets and developing countries to uphold solidarity and cooperation.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication and enhance cooperation to properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good neighbourliness and partners helping each other," Mao said.

"BRICS has stayed committed to upholding multilateralism, fairness and justice and seeking common development. It has grown into a real force standing at the forefront of the Global South," she said.

Xi's India visit and the BRICS Summit

Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for the BRICS Summit that will be held on September 12 to 13. This will be his first India visit in around seven years. During his visit, he will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be Xi's third meeting with PM Modi following his meets in Russia's Kazan and China's Tianjin. The meeting between the two leaders would allow New Delhi and Beijing to normalise their ties that deteriorated after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.

Coming to the 18th BRICS Summit, India will host it on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. India is a founding member of the BRICS and has previously held its chairship three times, in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

The BRICS originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but was expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Indonesia, on the other hand, joined it in 2025, while Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became the partner members last year.

India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

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