Modi govt plans tougher law against paper leaks, 3-month trial and Rs 10 crore fine likely

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing protests in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the Centre is preparing to introduce a stringent new law aimed at cracking down on examination fraud. According to sources, the proposed legislation will introduce a fast-track legal mechanism to ensure that paper leak cases are decided within three months. The move is intended to deliver prompt justice and strengthen the credibility of India's examination system.

One of the key provisions of the proposed law is the establishment of a time-bound judicial process. Sources said paper leak cases will be heard by designated fast-track courts, which will be required to complete the trial and pronounce judgment within three months of the case being taken up.

Up to 10 years in jail, Rs 10 crore fine proposed

The proposed legislation also includes stringent penal provisions for those involved in paper leak rackets. According to sources, people convicted under the new law could face imprisonment of up to 10 years. In addition, the bill proposes a monetary penalty of up to Rs 10 crore, making it one of the toughest legal frameworks against organised examination fraud.

Law comes amid nationwide outrage over NEET-UG paper leak

The proposed legislation comes at a time when protests over the NEET-UG paper leak have intensified across the country, with students demanding greater accountability and reforms in the examination process.

The Centre has repeatedly stated that it is committed to protecting the future of students and ensuring that those responsible for compromising the integrity of competitive examinations face strict punishment.