Jio introduces Rs 149 recharge plan with JioHotstar and 30-day validity

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio just made things easier for cricket fans on a budget. They’ve launched a new prepaid add-on for Rs 149, sitting in their Cricket Data Pack lineup. It's mostly for folks who need some extra data to stream matches during the cricket season—without the hassle or cost of a full-blown recharge.

People want to catch live sports online more than ever, but not everyone wants to overpay just for data. That’s where this pack shines.

What you get with the Rs 149 plan

This Rs 149 recharge is a data-only add-on. So, to use it, you need another active Jio prepaid plan running in the background. Here’s what you actually get for your money:

10GB of high-speed data (use it whenever, it’s not daily!)

30 days to use it all up

Free JioHotstar Mobile access for 90 days

If you are always running short on your daily data allowance, or you just need a bunch of extra data to get through a match (or a movie binge), this pack fits the bill.

Stream cricket and more on JioHotstar

Another big plus is that you get 3-months of JioHotstar Mobile with this add-on. That unlocks live cricket matches, movies, web series, sports, and even regional entertainment shows. So if there’s a big tournament in town, you’re covered without burning through your main plan.

A few things you don’t get

This is strictly a data pack. No voice calls, no SMS, and it doesn’t come with its own main validity. You’ll still need your regular Jio plan to make calls or even keep your number active.

Need more data? Rs 195 option

If 10GB is not enough, then Jio has a R 195 Cricket Pack. That one comes with 15GB of high-speed data- still valid for 30 days, and with the same 90-day JioHotstar Mobile access. If you’re glued to the screen all season long, Rs 195 makes more sense.

Looking for a regular value plan?

Not everyone wants just data. Jio also put out a Rs 189 value plan. Here’s what you get with that:

28 days validity

Unlimited voice calls

Free national roaming

2GB data per day

100 SMS every day

This plan is for those who want the whole package, not something extra on top.

Overall, Jio’s Rs 149 cricket pack is made for prepaid users who are already on Jio, love cricket, and just want more data for match days (and nights). With 10GB extra data plus three months of Hotstar Mobile, it’s a simple and solid deal for fans who don’t want to break the bank.