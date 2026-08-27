Apple ‘Surprise and Shine’ event set for September 9: iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch series 12 and foldable iPhone

New Delhi:

Apple has finally put the rumours to rest—its big September event is locked in for September 9. They’re calling it “Surprise and Shine,” and it’s happening at Apple Park. As usual, Apple has not said exactly what’s coming, but the buzz points to the iPhone 18 Pro and the 18 Pro Max stealing the show. We’re also likely to see fresh Apple Watch models and maybe a few more surprises.

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event: Launch Date and Time

Here’s what you need to know:

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

If you are watching from India, that’s 10:30 p.m. IST.

Expect the whole thing to stream live on Apple’s website, their YouTube channel, and, of course, the Apple TV app.

iPhone 18 Pro series could take centre stage

Apple is keeping the details close to the chest, so the full product list is still a mystery. But let’s be real—the new iPhones are always the star. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are getting big upgrades this year.

People are talking about a more powerful A20 Pro chip, a beefier battery, better cameras, and a smaller Dynamic Island. Rumor has it the Pro Max might even get a main camera with a variable aperture. There’s also talk about Apple’s first foldable iPhone, though it’s anyone’s guess if it’ll actually show up at this event.

New Apple Watch Models Also Expected

On the wearable front, you can count on new Apple Watch models—most likely the Series 12. Don’t be surprised if you see new accessories or other products, but there aren’t many leaks about those yet.

Event could mark new era under John Ternus

One more thing to watch: this event marks a new chapter for Apple’s leadership. John Ternus, who’s currently the Senior VP of Hardware Engineering, steps in as CEO on September 1, replacing Tim Cook. Cook isn’t leaving the company—he will become Executive Chairman and keep working on Apple’s global strategy and government relations.

So, all eyes on Apple Park—big changes are coming, and this event kicks off a new era.

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iPhone 18 Pro launch: A20 Pro chip, bigger battery, smarter cameras and everything we know

iPhone 18 Pro launch date tipped for September 9: Details about pre-orders, sales date

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to cost Rs 20000 more, could cost around Rs 1.55 lakh