When and where to watch Ballon d'Or 2026 live on TV and stream online for free in India?

New Delhi:

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony will take place at London’s Palladium Theatre on Monday, October 26, bringing together the leading names in world football to compete for one of the sport’s most prestigious individual honours. Organised by France Football since 1956, the ceremony will be held in London for the first time.

This year’s race carries added significance following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with performances at the tournament expected to influence voters alongside club achievements. Spain’s World Cup triumph could strengthen the cases of its shortlisted players, while several established forwards have also produced outstanding individual campaigns.

England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane enters the contest after scoring 73 goals for club and country during the 2025-26 season. England’s third-place finish at the World Cup further enhances his credentials. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals and added 42 goals for Real Madrid despite the Spanish club ending the campaign without silverware.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is another leading contender after helping Spain win the World Cup and Barcelona secure domestic honours. The winger recorded 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions for Barcelona.

Erling Haaland also remains in contention after finishing as the Premier League’s leading scorer with 27 goals and helping Norway reach their first-ever World Cup quarter-finals. Paris Saint-Germain’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is among the other names to watch following his influential Champions League campaign.

The women’s award also promises a competitive contest. Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas is chasing a third Ballon d’Or after leading her club to four trophies, while Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw earned recognition after scoring 21 Women’s Super League goals. Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor and Lyon’s Melchie Dumornay are also contenders.

Notably, the winners will be determined through an international journalists’ voting process, with individual performances, team achievements and sporting conduct forming the principal criteria. The ceremony will celebrate the season’s outstanding performers across men’s and women’s football.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Broadcast Details

When is Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony?

Ballon d’Or 2026 will be hosted on Tuesday, October 26.

At what time does the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony begin?

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony will begin at 10:30 PM IST. The main event will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony being hosted?

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony will be hosted in London.

Where can you watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony on TV in India?

Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony online in India?

Indian fans can watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony online on DAZN and Ballon d’Or website for free.

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