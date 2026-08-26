Apple hosts farewell party for Tim Cook ahead of CEO exit: John Ternus to take over

New Delhi:

Apple just threw a farewell bash for Tim Cook at Apple Park in Cupertino on August 23, right before he hits his 15-year milestone as CEO. The information says around 200 employees showed up, all there to honour Cook’s run and the mark he has left on the company.

People gathered at Caffe Macs—the on-campus cafeteria—and later moved to the courtyard outside for a OneRepublic performance. It wasn’t just the usual crowd either; top Apple leaders and close friends got up to share their own tributes to Cook.

Apple executives pay tribute to Cook

During the celebration, Laurene Powell Jobs (Steve Jobs’ widow), ex-COO Jeff Williams, Services chief Eddy Cue, and John Ternus, who’s about to step up as CEO, all took a moment to speak. Cook got up, too, thanking everyone for sticking with him through the years. And in a rare personal touch, he actually mentioned his partner, Mike, by name—a big deal considering Cook usually guards his private life, even after coming out in 2014.

Tim Cook is not leaving Apple

Now, here’s the important part: Tim Cook is not saying goodbye to Apple completely. He’s stepping aside as CEO, but he will stay on as executive chairman. The switch officially happens September 1, when John Ternus takes the CEO spot. Apple says Cook plans to stay involved, especially with policy matters around the globe. So, while his days as CEO are winding down, he’s still part of the team.

John Ternus to take over as Apple CEO

John Ternus takes over as CEO starting September 1. He’s been with Apple since 2001 and most recently led hardware engineering. Word is, Apple wants things steady during this transition—no big changes, just keeping the current team in place to make things seamless.

Ternus faces major test with first iPhone event

But Ternus will not have much time to settle in. His first big moment comes fast: the September iPhone event. That is when he will stand front and center as Apple rolls out its latest iPhones (and maybe more). The company faces tough competition in smartphones, AI, and everything consumer tech right now, so all eyes are on Apple—and on Ternus—as the leadership baton passes.

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