iPhone 17 demand and MacBook Neo success lift Apple revenue, stock rises by 4 per cent

New Delhi:

Apple has reportedly turned in a blockbuster quarter, blowing past Wall Street’s expectations, thanks to bigger-than-expected sales of the new iPhone 17 lineup and a surprise win from the budget-friendly MacBook Neo. Right after the news broke, Apple’s stock shot up almost 4 per cent after hours.

The company has not just been coasting on good sales, either – they announced a massive USD 100 billion share buyback. It is a clear message to investors: Apple’s still serious, even with all the AI buzz in the market and questions about its leadership.

iPhone 17 still the star, but supply cannot keep up

CEO Tim Cook did not pull any punches: demand for the iPhone 17 is through the roof. The only thing holding Apple back is getting enough high-end chips to keep phones moving out the door. Apple sold USD 56.99 billion worth of iPhones this quarter, just a hair under analyst targets. Cook said people want the new iPhones so badly that they literally couldn’t make them fast enough.

MacBook Neo surprises everyone

Here’s the real twist: Apple’s MacBook Neo, built for students and budget shoppers, turned heads this quarter. At just USD 500 for students, it’s Apple’s shot at the low-cost laptop market—a direct swipe at Google’s Chromebooks. Mac sales hit USD 8.4 billion, easily topping forecasts.

Big Picture: Revenue and profits jump

For the fiscal second quarter, wrapping up on March 28, here’s how things shook out:

Revenue: USD 111.18 billion (blowing past the USD 109.66 billion estimates)

Earnings per share: USD 2.01 (USD 1.95 was the target)

Hardware like the iPhone 17 and MacBook Neo carried the load, but big growth in services and a bounce-back in China played big roles too.

China and services stay strong

As per the reports, Apple’s services business (think App Store, Apple Music, and all those subscriptions) contributed a hefty USD 30.98 billion. In China, sales reached USD 20.5 billion—beating what analysts expected. These parts of the business are helping Apple deal with supply chain headaches and higher costs.

Warning signs: Costs are climbing

It’s not all rosy. Apple’s battling rising prices for memory chips—a trend that could squeeze margins next quarter. The company’s expecting gross margins to be between 47.5% and 48.5%. Cook also mentioned Apple’s working on tariff refunds and putting money back into U.S. manufacturing.

What’s next: All eyes on AI

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June is set to be a big one for AI fans. With R&D spending soaring 33.5 per cent this year (to USD 11.42 billion), it’s pretty clear Apple’s betting big on artificial intelligence.