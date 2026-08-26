iPhone prices to go up by around Rs 100000: Check current India prices and what could change

New Delhi:

Looks like iPhone prices are about to climb, and if you are planning to get your hands on the new iPhone 18 or an existing iPhone 17, then here is the right time. According to Bloomberg, Apple is already making plans to charge more for its smartphones, thanks to surging costs for memory and other key components. There’s no official timeline yet—Apple has not said anything publicly—but people inside the company are calling a price hike “inevitable” at this point.

Why are the prices of existing iPhones going up?

Memory prices and other component costs are going up, and that pushes up the cost for Apple to build each phone, as the margins are getting squeezed. If you have been following Apple’s other products, you will notice they have already raised prices on Macs and iPads; for some models, the bump was pretty steep.

Now it seems likely the tech giant is making iPhone buyers spend extra – at least some of that extra cost.

How much more are we talking about?

Nobody has pinned down the exact numbers yet. But as per a Bloomberg report, Apple is watching Samsung and Google closely – when those companies raised the prices of their latest flagship phones by about USD 100, Apple took note. So if Apple follows suit, the iPhone 18 Pro might launch in the US for USD 1,199 instead of the current USD 1,099.

In India, some reports say a hike of up to Rs 10,000 could hit select iPhone models. But those numbers have not been confirmed.

Recent Apple price hikes: A pattern

Recently, the MacBook Air jumped by USD 200, and the Mac Studio went up a whopping USD 500. The iPad Air got a USD 150 increase. In India, depending on the model and specs, some Apple products have gotten as much as Rs 1 lakh more expensive. So the writing’s on the wall: rising costs are putting the squeeze on Apple’s bottom line, and iPhones are next in line.

Which models will get more expensive?

Honestly, nobody outside Apple knows for sure yet, but speculation suggests that the major hike will probably hit the iPhone 17 series first (iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max). The iPhone 16 lineup could also witness an increase in the cost of existing handsets. As for older models like the iPhone 15 or 13, it might not make much difference.

Current iPhone: Prices in India

Just to give you a sense of where things stand right now:

iPhone 16 (128GB): Rs 69,900

iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 17 (256GB): Rs 82,900

iPhone 17 (512GB): Rs 1,02,900

iPhone 17 Air: Rs 94,990

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900

Should you buy an iPhone 17 variant now?

If you are thinking of buying an iPhone soon, especially a Pro model, then now is probably a smart time to go and buy.

The potential for a price hike gives you one more reason to avoid waiting. But keep in mind, nothing’s set in stone. Plus, you might find some good deals or bank offers from retailers that help offset the cost.

Apple is also reportedly working on a subscription program that would let you spread payments out monthly. If prices keep rising, something like that could make future upgrades less painful.

Price hike is coming, but no official word yet

Right now, this news is all coming from behind the scenes. Apple has not confirmed higher iPhone prices or announced when any changes will kick in. Still, with how expensive components are getting and Apple’s recent pricing moves on Macs and iPads, it feels pretty likely that more expensive iPhones are on the horizon, especially in India and other markets. Keep that in mind if you are planning to buy.

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