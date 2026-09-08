After Satya Niketan collapse, NHRC pushes Delhi government, UGC to address DU hostel shortage

New Delhi:

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prepare a time-bound plan to improve hostel accommodation for Delhi University students. The Commission has raised particular concern about the shortage of adequate and affordable residential facilities for students, especially those coming from outside Delhi.

The issue has gained further attention after a five-storey building housing students in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, killing seven people. Satya Niketan is a major student accommodation hub near Delhi University's South Campus, where many students rely on private paying guest facilities because university hostel space is limited. The NHRC's latest direction comes against this wider concern over the availability and safety of student accommodation.

Why NHRC raised concern over DU hostel shortage

The matter was first taken up by the NHRC in 2025 following a complaint filed by The Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation. The complaint pointed out that Delhi University has around 72,000 undergraduate students, while hostel accommodation remains highly inadequate.

It also highlighted the difficulties faced by students coming from outside Delhi, who often have to depend on expensive PG accommodation or privately rented premises. This can place an additional financial burden on them and affect their education and well-being.

The Commission treated the shortage of hostel facilities as an issue concerning the human rights of students. On September 30, 2025, an NHRC Bench headed by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Hon'ble Member, sought an Action Taken Report from the concerned authorities under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

When the required report was not received within the stipulated period, the Commission issued a reminder and granted additional time. The University of Delhi subsequently submitted its response, which was taken on record.

The university stated that its undergraduate programmes are offered through 65 constituent or affiliated colleges. It also referred to the accommodation difficulties faced by students from outside Delhi and highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements, including additional and new hostel facilities.

NHRC says DU response did not address the core issue

The Commission, however, found that the university's response did not adequately address the main concern raised in the complaint.

According to the NHRC, the response did not clearly assess the existing hostel capacity or the actual shortfall. It also did not specify the additional capacity required, the need for new hostels, the financial responsibilities involved or a definite timeline for implementation.

The Bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo has now directed the Chief Secretary, Delhi and the UGC Chairman to coordinate with Delhi University and submit a comprehensive, specific and action-oriented report on increasing hostel accommodation.

Satya Niketan collapse brings student housing into focus

The NHRC's direction comes shortly after the collapse of a five-storey building used as student accommodation in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus. Seven people were killed in the incident, bringing fresh attention to the conditions under which students living away from their home cities are housed in Delhi.

Satya Niketan has developed into a prominent student housing area because of its proximity to several South Campus colleges, with many properties being used as PG accommodation and private hostels. The building collapse has also highlighted the wider dependence on private accommodation when university hostel capacity is limited.

What the new Delhi University hostel plan must include

The NHRC has made it clear that the proposed solution should not be limited to constructing new hostels. Authorities have also been asked to examine the scope for renovating, upgrading, expanding and otherwise augmenting existing hostel infrastructure, while assessing the requirement and feasibility of new or additional facilities.

The report must cover:

Existing hostel capacity and infrastructure

Possibilities for renovation, upgradation and expansion

Requirement and feasibility of new or additional hostels

College-wise requirements

Proposed interventions

Institutional and financial responsibilities

A clear implementation timeline

October 15 deadline set for authorities

The Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Chairman of the UGC have been directed to submit the consolidated, specific and action-oriented report in coordination with Delhi University within four weeks.

The NHRC has fixed October 15, 2026 as the deadline for submission of the report.

The proceedings began in 2025 over concerns about inadequate hostel facilities, but the issue has gained fresh attention following the Satya Niketan collapse. The Commission's intervention seeks to ensure that access to higher education is supported not only by admission to a university but also by adequate and affordable residential facilities for students.

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