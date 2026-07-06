OnePlus Ace 7 series to come with massive 9000mAh battery with 120W fast charging: Leaks

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading names in the smartphone space, is reportedly working on the new Ace series. According to early leaks, the company may be planning to release one of its biggest hardware upgrades yet. As per the recent tips, the Ace 7 lineup may arrive with an 185Hz display, which is expected to be ultra-smooth, along with a 9,000mAh battery. Further, the device might be powered by Snapdragon processors and may support blazing-fast charging.

Although OnePlus has not confirmed any of the above features (as of this writing), based on the leaks, the specifications hint at launching two devices in the series—a standard Ace 7 and the Ace 7 Pro. The device is said to be in the engineering sample stage currently.

Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

As per the Chinese tipster named Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Ace 7 series is testing 2 different prototypes, which will be powered by Qualcomm chipsets.

One of the variants in the series is expected to be equipped with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850) processor, while another version is said to feature a Snapdragon variant carrying the model number SM8850Q.

If the leaks are accurate, the Ace 7 series may deliver flagship-level performance for gaming as well as for multitasking. It will further be powered by the AI features.

185Hz display and 9,000mAh battery tipped

One of the biggest highlights of the leak is the display.

Both smartphones are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and an impressive 185Hz refresh rate, offering smoother animations and gameplay than most flagship phones currently available.

The upcoming smartphones could come packed with a 9,000mAh battery, which will make it one of the largest battery which is being witnessed in any of the premium smartphones till now. And the handset will further support either 100W or 120W wired fast charging- this will enable the users to quickly boost up the juice in the device for another long marathon usage.

Photography: OnePlus Ace 7 Pro may get Periscope camera

It is stated that the Pro variant could receive a notable camera upgrade. The leaks suggest that OnePlus is testing a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, which is based on Samsung's JN5 sensor. The lens is expected to offer 3.5x optical zoom, and further camera hardware details are expected to change as the official launch timeline comes close.

The smartphones feature a minimalist design along with active fan cooling, which could help maintain performance during long gaming sessions.

Official confirmation is still awaited

The latest leak does not directly mention the names of the upcoming devices from the company, but believing the industry watchers, the devices may be named the OnePlus Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro.

About OnePlus Ace 6

The existing OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in October 2025 (last year), and it featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, was backed by a 7,800mAh battery, and came with a 165Hz display. And the higher variant, the Ace 6 Ultra, debuted earlier this year (2026), which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and backed by an 8,600mAh battery.

If these latest rumors prove accurate, the OnePlus Ace 7 series could bring meaningful upgrades in display technology, battery capacity, and camera performance. However, readers should treat these specifications as leaks until OnePlus officially announces the new smartphones.