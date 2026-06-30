OnePlus N6 5G launched at Rs 19999 onwards, with 8000mAh battery: Where to buy?

New Delhi:

OnePlus just unleashed a new N6 5G smartphone in the Indian market, which comes packed with an 8,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display. The device is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999, making it the most desirable budget-friendly 5G device from the company (as claimed), so if you are budget-cautious, then this is the device to look forward to.

OnePlus N6 5G: Price in India and launch offers

Customers who are looking forward to buying the new OnePlus N6 5G will have to go to the Amazon India store, as it is launching with the upcoming Prime Day Sale.

There are two variants to choose from:

4GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs 22,999 (but you get a flat Rs 3,000 off during the sale, bringing it down to Rs 19,999)

6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant at Rs 24,999 (again, Rs 3,000 off, so you pay Rs 21,999).

If you buy the handset during Prime Day, you will get an extra Rs 1,000 discount plus a Rs 2,000 instant discount if you use the right bank, making the base model’s deal even sweeter.

As for colour options, you will get two options: Midnight Green and Fresh Mint.

Large display with 120Hz refresh rate: The N6 5G comes with a huge 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything feels smooth, claims OnePlus. The company further claimed that the outdoor visibility will not be a problem either, all thanks to the screen’s 1,200 nits peak brightness. The handset is 8.88mm thick and has MIL-STD-810H durability certification. This means that it is built to survive everyday knocks and bumps. Massive 8,000mAh battery: The handset is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, which is almost unheard of at this price. You can go hard for days without hunting for a charger, and when you finally need to juice up, the 45W SuperVOOC charging gets you back on your feet fast. The N6 5G runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, and OnePlus is promising seven years of security updates. You do not see that every day in this segment. MediaTek chipset and 50MP camera: Under the hood, the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Cameras? On the back, there’s a 50MP main sensor plus support for 10x digital zoom, along with a second camera for portrait shots. Up front, you have got an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity: You also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 5G SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C. Basically, it checks all the boxes.

OnePlus N6 5G Key Specifications

Display : 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex

: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex RAM and storage : Up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

: Up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage Rear camera : 50MP dual-camera setup

: 50MP dual-camera setup Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 8,000mAh with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging

: 8,000mAh with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging Software : OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Security updates : 7 years

: 7 years Connectivity: Dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C

With the huge battery at a competitive price point and claimed to have steady performance, the new OnePlus Nord N6 5G looks like a solid pick for anyone who is looking for a reliable, long-lasting budget 5G smartphone.