Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha set to discuss anti-paper leak bill today after 6-day logjam

New Delhi:

The week-long impasse in Parliament over the NEET protest row and the subsequent police action is likely to come to an end today, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha expected to resume normal business. Leaders of all major political parties have reportedly agreed to begin a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, paving the way for legislative proceedings after days of repeated disruptions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has allocated a six-hour discussion on the proposed legislation, emphasising the need for a collective and constructive approach to strengthen the country's competitive examination system and curb malpractice. The Bill was introduced by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh amid noisy protests by Opposition members, who were demanding the government's response to the alleged police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament on July 20.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews for all the latest updates on the Parliament Monsoon Session.