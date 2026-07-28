Nitish Kumar issues video appeal, urges voters to back NDA candidate in Bankipur bypoll | WATCH

Patna:

With just two days left for polling in the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Monday appealed to voters to support National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. In a video message released ahead of the crucial bypoll, Kumar urged the electorate to vote in favour of the NDA nominee, saying every vote would play a key role in carrying forward Bihar's development journey. Polling for the Bankipur Assembly by-election is scheduled to be held on July 30.

'Every vote is important for a developed Bihar'

Addressing the people of Bankipur, Nitish Kumar highlighted the work carried out by his government over the past two decades. "With the trust, support and blessings of the people over the past two decades, our government has worked with complete honesty for good governance, justice and development," he said. Appealing for support to the NDA candidate, he added, "To maintain the pace of Bihar's development and fulfil the resolve of building a developed Bihar, every single vote is extremely important. I appeal to all voters to bless NDA's young candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha and ensure his victory with a huge mandate."

BJP backs Neeraj Kumar Sinha's candidature

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Navin also urged voters to support the NDA candidate, describing Neeraj Kumar Sinha as a committed grassroots worker who has risen through the party ranks.

Speaking in support of Sinha's candidature, Navin said, "When NDA workers and supporters step out to vote on July 30, I am confident that Neeraj Sinha's victory will set a new benchmark. Today, I have come before you with a candidate who has been an ordinary BJP worker. He began his political journey as a booth president, later served as a mandal president, and today is contesting as the BJP and NDA alliance candidate."

Why the Bankipur bypoll is significant

The Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant after five-time MLA Nitin Navin was elected to the Lok Sabha. The by-election is being closely watched as it is seen as an important political test for both the ruling

NDA and the Opposition ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The outcome is expected to offer an early indication of the political mood in urban Bihar.

Polling and counting schedule

The Election Commission of India announced by-elections for three Assembly constituencies on July 2, including Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat. Voting for all three seats will take place on July 30, while the counting of votes is scheduled for August 3.

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