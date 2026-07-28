39 Amarnath pilgrims injured as bus skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

Srinagar:

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a speeding bus skidded off the road in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The pilgrims were returning from the Amarnath Yatra when the accident occurred.

How did the accident happen?

The bus reportedly fell into a house in Hariganwan after the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. Although the house sustained extensive damage, it prevented the vehicle from plunging into the Sindh River, likely averting a major tragedy. No one was inside the house at the time of the accident, officials said.

The 39 pilgrims, who were returning after offering prayers at the holy Amarnath cave shrine, sustained injuries. They were rescued by local residents and security personnel and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A senior police officer said that following information about the accident, teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indian Army, along with residents, launched a swift rescue operation. All the injured were evacuated to hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition. According to officials, most of the pilgrims suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.

LG Sinha enquires about the accident

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha enquired about the condition of the injured. "Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS," Sinha posted on his X handle.

He said he has directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care for the injured. "I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," Sinha said.

Notably, more than 4.15 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam since the Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 2. The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine will conclude on August 28.

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