Meta admits mistake, commits to report child abuse content to Indian law enforcement: Sources

New Delhi:

Government officials stated that people do not see Meta as just an intermediary anymore; rather, it is a service provider now, with algorithms that can help to really shape what people see. They pointed out that every service provider is expected to take harmful content seriously, and the company admitted that it made a mistake. Now, it has agreed to report content related to child abuse to Indian authorities and will now report child safety cases straight to India’s I4C Cybercrime Portal.

Until now, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company have been mainly flagging child abuse content-related cases to the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). But the Indian government has been pushing for tighter child safety measures on the platform. Meta stated that it is making child protection its top priority and is ready to work closely with local law enforcement.

Meta to report child safety matters directly to I4C

PTI reported that a Meta spokesperson confirmed that going forward, the company will send all child safety reports directly to I4C’s cybercrime portal. No more detours through overseas intermediaries—now, there’s a direct line with Indian authorities.

Government seeks stronger child safety measures

It was further reported that Meta is the first big tech platform to set up this kind of direct reporting pipeline with Indian law enforcement. It’s not just about compliance; it’s about accountability. The Indian government has been ramping up pressure on social media companies to take action against illegal and harmful online content, especially child sexual abuse material and, lately, deepfakes.

Officials stated that protecting children online is not optional—it is rather fundamental for any platform operating in India. And if a company does not step up, the government will not hesitate to act.

Authorities are already talking to other tech players to make sure that they are proactively finding and removing this material.

Meta faced scrutiny over Instagram ads

This change did not come out of nowhere. Meta has faced heavy criticism after reports surfaced of child sexual exploitation and abuse material popping up in paid Instagram ads. Back in July, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent a notice to Meta, telling Instagram to immediately shut down ads and content pushing or facilitating access to this kind of material. The ministry even demanded an explanation.

This all blew up after a BBC Eye investigation claimed Instagram was actually running paid ads promoting CSAM. Some of those ads, according to the report, led users straight to Telegram channels loaded with sexually explicit content involving minors.

NCPCR and NHRC also took action

Regulators took notice. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned Meta India executives as part of its investigation into these ads. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked Delhi Police to look into whether Meta had reported cases as required under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and later demanded updates on actions taken.

I4C handles cybercrime reporting in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre specifically to coordinate efforts against cybercrime in the country. It runs the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal—which focuses on crimes involving women and children—and even built the Sahyog portal to help with quick content removal requests sent to online platforms. The agency also requires digital intermediaries to name nodal officers tasked with reporting child sexual abuse material and to use tech tools to find and take down such content.

With Meta now committing to this direct reporting setup, India cuts out unnecessary steps and brings platforms closer to local law enforcement. That means faster action and, hopefully, stronger protection for kids online.

Meta agrees to report child abuse cases to law enforcement as Centre tightens online safety measures

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