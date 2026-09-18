Meta Luna Smart Glasses could ditch cameras, focus on AI and audio features: Good idea or bad?

New Delhi:

Meta, a leading name behind popular social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), is gearing up for another shot at smart glasses, but this time they are doing something different. Instead of cramming in another tiny camera, sources say their newest model – codenamed 'Luna'- will ditch the camera completely. That is a bold move, and honestly, probably overdue given how people worry about privacy with wearables.

Word is, Meta plans to show off Luna at their Connect developer conference in late September. They have not locked in any official dates or specs yet, but leaks suggest the launch could happen as soon as October.

Now, Luna is not just coming in one flavour. There are two designs in the works:

Clubmaster

Burbank

Both aim to look more like everyday eyewear – nothing flashy, no tell-tale camera. If you are picturing thinner arms and a style you could actually wear out to a meeting, you are on the right track. Instead of snapping photos, these glasses focus on audio and AI. That means you get 6 microphones and built-in speakers right by your ears, so you can talk to Meta’s AI just by speaking.

There is also a dedicated button on the side – press it, and you will get quick access to Meta’s AI assistant. The whole pitch is that voice commands become the main way to interact, without anyone worrying if they're being recorded.

Privacy is a huge part of this new direction

People have raised concerns before—even with an LED that lights up during recording, Meta’s current glasses just make folks uneasy. By pulling the camera, Luna completely sidesteps these problems. You get smart features like voice control and audio playback, but no creepy accidental recording moments.

Meta’s current glasses

To compare, Meta’s current glasses (built with EssilorLuxottica) still use a 12-megapixel camera and handle live translation in twenty languages. But nothing is official about the Luna glasses launch yet, and there's no word on its features, price, or even when you will actually be able to buy them. We should know more after Connect in September, once Meta decides to open the curtain.

ALSO READ:

Meta admits mistake, commits to report child abuse content to Indian law enforcement: Sources

Meta agrees to report child abuse cases to law enforcement as Centre tightens online safety measures

Meta unveils new AI-powered Meta Glasses with Live Translation, 12MP camera and 8-hour battery