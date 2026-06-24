Meta unveils new AI-powered Meta Glasses with Live Translation, 12MP camera and 8-hour battery

New Delhi:

Meta is pushing into the smart glasses world again, now teaming up with EssilorLuxottica- the people behind Ray-Ban and Oakley. They have rolled out a new set called Meta Glasses, which build on their earlier collaborations but amp up the style and tech. There are three frame designs this time, with all sorts of lens and colour combos, and even a Kylie Jenner-inspired special edition for anyone chasing that sort of flair.

Meta Glasses: Price and availability

Price starts at USD 299 (about Rs 28,000 if you are thinking in rupees), and you can pick them up from Meta’s official site or stores like LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Colour options:

These glasses will come in 6 colour options:

Classic Black

Racing Green

Tortoise

Linen

Merlot

Mahogany

Sandstone

Lenses include clear, sun, Transitions, polarised—the works. In total, there are 26 style setups you could walk away with.

Need prescription lenses?

Meta’s got you covered with a range from -12 up to +2.25. Their new Rx Lens Swap option means you can get your own optician to handle the prescription part and not worry about voiding your warranty.

Right now, these smart glasses are landing in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and a bunch of other spots across Europe. India? Not just yet—no date announced.

Powered by Meta's New Muse Spark AI

These are not just about looking good and snapping photos. Meta loaded the glasses with their Muse Spark AI assistant. Picture this: it knows what you’re looking at and can answer questions, suggest stuff, manage your daily agenda, or just let you get things done hands-free. Need Meta AI? There’s a button for that, right on the frame.

12MP Camera and Open-Ear Audio System

As for hardware, you get a 12MP camera with a wide 100-degree field of view. Photos come in at up to 3,024 x 4,032 pixels, and video runs at up to 3K resolution at 30fps. Want something faster? You’ve got 1080p at 60fps, or go slow with 720p at 120fps for those smooth slow-motion shots. There’s also this Dynamic Photo feature, which takes a burst of shots and picks the best one for you.

Audio’s handled by open-ear speakers that adjust volume based on your environment—they’re pretty discreet, too. Six mics with wind-noise reduction help with call quality and AI voice commands.

Live Translatio-n and Future Navigation Features

If you travel or work in different languages, here’s something neat: 20 built-in language translations, including Hindi, Japanese, Chinese, German, and a pile more. Fourteen extra languages are on the way soon through updates. Meta also says they’re working on pedestrian navigation. So in the future, you just get audio turn-by-turn while you walk, no screen needed.

Battery: 8 hours straight

You can get up to 8 hours out of a single charge, and the included charging case can top you up for another 40 hours of total runtime. Wireless features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Low Energy, plus compatibility with Meta’s Neural Band accessories. You get 32GB of onboard storage to handle roughly 1,000 photos or over 100 short videos.