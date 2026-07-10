BSNL Rural Entry Plan launched at Rs 259 per month: Offers 25Mbps broadband, unlimited calls and free OTT bene

New Delhi:

BSNL has come up with a new Rural Entry Plan, which focuses on affordability and high-speed broadband to households in smaller towns and villages. For just Rs 259 a month, families can tap into fast internet backed by the government’s BharatNet initiative (under Digital Bharat Nidhi). BSNL is clearly aiming to close the digital gap, especially in places where cheap, reliable internet is still tough to find.

Benefits and features

The new plan offers up to 25 Mbps broadband speed. This means users will get plenty for Zoom meetings, online classes, video streaming, and just staying connected day-to-day. You get unlimited internet, too, with 700GB of data at full speed. Cross that limit, and the speed drops to 2Mbps, but you can keep using the net without any extra charges.

Free Voice calls to any network in India

BSNL also throws in unlimited voice calls to any network in India—no sneaky fees or limits. They are making it easy for new users to hop on board, offering free installation and even the modem, so you don’t have to worry about upfront costs just to get started.

Waves OTT platform

This plan further includes free access to their Waves OTT platform, which offers movies, TV shows and other entertainment content. It is further bundled with your broadband plan. For families, students, remote workers or small businesses who need a budget-friendly way to get online, this plan hits the mark.

How to sign up for this plan?

If you want to sign up, you can do it through BSNL’s official website or app or by getting in touch with their customer support. BSNL is making a real push to make fast, affordable internet a reality in rural India, and with this plan, it’s a solid step forward.

BSNL also announced the launch of its satellite phone, which is priced at Rs 134166. The device has been designed for emergencies, and at this price, the phone certainly falls under the premium range. The emergencies work in remote areas where normal telecom networks do not work, such as in remote trekking, open sea, deep in the mines or out in remote regions of the country.