BSNL offering 20GB high-speed data for 24 hours under Rs 40: Check details

New Delhi:

BSNL, a leading telecom service, has just rolled out a Rs 39 prepaid recharge plan for people who need a lot of data fast. This plan has been designed for just a day (24 hours), in which the user will have 20GB of high-speed data – no call benefits, just internet. There is no voice or SMS included in this recharge, so it is perfect if all you need is extra data for a day. Once your 24 hours are done, the benefits will be over.

Freedom offer

They are also running a Rs 1 Freedom Offer for new users. If you are eligible, you can grab a free BSNL SIM with 24 days of service. Customers get unlimited calls, free national roaming and 1GB of data per day.

This means that the users who opt for this plan will get 24GB of total data, which will last for 24 days. But here is the important key, which you must not miss: this deal will only last until September 12 (2026).

Annual recharge plan

On top of that, the annual recharge plan (normally valid for 365 days) now gives you 47 extra days. That’s 412 days in all, thanks to the Freedom Offer. The annual deal includes 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls, and free national roaming. This extra validity is available only until September 12 as well, so it’s a great time for customers to renew.

BSNL does not stop here with these simple offers, as they are pushing forward with network expansion. This year, BSNL reportedly plans to set up 100,000 new 4G and 5G towers to make sure that their users get faster and more reliable coverage across the country.

BSNL Rural Entry Plan at Rs 259 per month

A couple of months back, the government-owned telecom service provider introduced its Rural Entry Plan, which has been designed to make high-speed broadband connectivity more accessible across the rural parts of the country. It is priced at Rs 259 per month; this recharge offers the broadband speeds of up to 25Mbps, along with unlimited voice calling, free installation and access to Waves OTT services.

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