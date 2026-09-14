Motorola teases wide foldable phone to take on iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8

New Delhi:

Motorola, a popular smartphone brand, is about to launch its latest foldable smartphone. The news became official as the company unleashed a teaser on its social media handle. After Apple and Samsung made headlines with their big book-style foldables, the leading US-based smartphone company announced it's preparing to drop a new wide-format model.

The teaser hinted that another foldable is about to join the Razr family. No official name or release date yet, but you can tell Motorola wants in on the wider foldable trend that’s catching steam lately.

Motorola teases new foldable on social media

In their teaser video, Motorola showed off their current Razr lineup, then threw in a little suspense at the end—basically saying, “We’re making it even better. Just wait for our next move.”

Some people saw this as Motorola poking at Apple, especially with recent buzz about the foldable iPhone, but Motorola has stayed quiet on specs and design so far.

New wide-format foldable could rival iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 in India

This new wide-format device is expected to sit right alongside premium book-style foldables like the iPhone Duo, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Xiaomi’s 18 Fold. Brands are clearly leaning into bigger foldable screens, and this segment’s heating up quickly. It’s still unclear if this phone will launch in India or other markets, but Motorola probably won’t keep us waiting too long.

Motorola Razr Fold: Specifications

If you are curious about their current Razr Fold, then here is a quick rundown.

It will come with an 8.1-inch pOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,200 nits of brightness.

The cover display will be measured at 6.6 inches.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip.

It will offer up to 16GB of RAM.

It will support 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, there are three 50MP shooters—including a periscope telephoto and an ultra-wide.

Both the inner and cover screens sport 20MP cameras.

For battery, the foldable Razr Fold will be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The phone will run on the Android 16 operating system.

The new foldable device will be priced at Rs 1,49,999.

So far, Motorola has been promising more updates on their wide-format foldable in the coming weeks. As the competition is getting fierce, the company seems to be pulling up its game to fight with the competitors and lead the segment, but what it actually holds, we can only state once we see the final device and review the same

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