BSNL AirFibre 200 Mbps broadband plan offers OTT benefits, 5TB data and unlimited calling

New Delhi:

BSNL’s AirFibre service brings high-speed internet to places where laying fibre cables just is not practical. Instead of relying on the latest 5G tech, BSNL runs AirFibre on its existing 4G network. Not a lot of people know about it, mostly because BSNL has not really shouted from the rooftops about it.

BSNL AirFibre 200 Mbps plan: Speed and data benefits

Now, if you are after a budget-friendly plan with some solid entertainment perks, BSNL’s 200 Mbps AirFibre package is worth a look. You get up to 200 Mbps download speeds, which is fast enough for gaming, endless video calls, binge-watching, and moving big files around.

There is a huge data cap too—5TB each month. Blow through that, and your speed drops to 10 Mbps till your billing cycle resets. That generous data allowance is spot-on for families juggling Netflix, Zoom meetings, and who knows what else on multiple devices.

Multiple OTT subscriptions included with BSNL AirFibre

Entertainment is a big draw here. BSNL throws in subscriptions to several popular OTT platforms like:

JioHotstar

ZEE5

SonyLIV

Lionsgate Play

Hungama

ShemarooMe

EpicOn, and a few more

So, you do not have to pay extra for these streaming services. Movies, TV shows, and web series are all at your fingertips.

Unlimited calling with BSNL landline facility

On top of broadband and streaming, BSNL bundles in unlimited landline calling. You can call anyone, anywhere in India, as much as you want. Just keep in mind: you need to buy your own landline phone, since BSNL doesn’t include one.

BSNL AirFibre vs Traditional Broadband Plans

When you compare AirFibre to traditional broadband plans, one thing stands out: BSNL gives you up to 5TB of data each month, while most other providers stop at around 3.3TB, even on their premium plans. As the demand for reliable, fast internet keeps growing for work, learning, entertainment, or powering smart gadgets, solutions like AirFibre matter, especially where fibre just is not an option.

Overall, BSNL’s 200 Mbps AirFibre plan gives you speed, lots of data, free entertainment, and unlimited calls. If you want affordable, feature-packed internet without worrying about fibre lines, this plan delivers.