Apple iPhone Ultra foldable production starts: Here is how and when can you buy it

New Delhi:

Apple’s finally jumping into the foldable phone game with what they’re calling the iPhone Ultra. If everything stays on track, we’ll see it launch this September right alongside the iPhone 18 series—a big move for Apple as foldables keep picking up steam.

Word is, Apple’s already started mass production so they will not run into inventory headaches when the Ultra hits stores worldwide. Some people close to the supply chain say Apple plans to crank out about 10 million iPhone Ultras by the end of 2026. Apple hasn’t shown off any official details yet, but leaks are everywhere, and the specs are starting to solidify.

iPhone Ultra Fold: Design and display details

The upcoming iPhone Ultra may come with a ‘book-style’ fold, but it’s supposed to be wider than most foldables. If those leaked dummies are legit, Apple’s going for a front-cover display and a dual rear camera system tucked into the corner—sort of like Microsoft’s Surface Duo.

Inside, you get a 7.76-inch LTPO OLED display that pushes a snappy 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is smaller, at 5.49 inches, but it’s getting 120Hz too, so everything should look buttery smooth. Apple’s aiming to make this foldable perfect for multitasking, gaming sessions, and productivity—all the stuff people expect from a premium device.

Expected performance with A20 Chip

The iPhone Ultra will run on Apple’s new A20 chip, built on TSMC’s shiny 2nm process, which will be all about better speed and efficiency, as said. There are rumours of using Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging—fancy talk for squeezing RAM and GPU closer to the main chip, which should boost efficiency.

Camera and battery details

There’s a 48MP main shooter, plus a 48MP ultra-wide around back. And up front, you get an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls—a nice step up. For power, Apple’s sticking with a classic lithium-ion battery. It’s expected to be a solid 5,000mAh and should support faster wired charging.

Apple iPhone Ultra Fold: Expected price

Apple’s first foldable will certainly not be cheap. Leaks stated that the iPhone Ultra will be priced around USD 2,300 (which will roughly be Rs 1.9 lakh). That puts it squarely in luxury territory, going up against the most expensive foldables from Samsung, Google, and the rest.

And talking about the first sales, the device might only be available from the official website and stores before reaching the other e-commerce aggregators.

As we get closer to launch, we’ll definitely see more details leak out. For now, Apple wants the foldable Ultra to stand out as a serious flagship.