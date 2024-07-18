Apple to help you recover lost or damaged photos: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 operating system, which was showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, is set to introduce a significant update. As per the reports, the new update will enable users to retrieve lost or damaged pictures and videos from the device.

As per the recent report which surfaced on 9To5Mac, the leading tech player has added a new ‘Recovered’ album to its Photo app. The album will display any previous lost or damaged photographs and videos on the device.

New ‘Recovered’ album: Details

The new ‘Recovered’ album will coexist with the existing ‘Recently Deleted’ album. The new feature will be available on iOS 18, macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18. The reports further state that the ‘Recovered’ album will appear only if your device will contain any lost or damaged images.

How to access the ‘Recovered’ album?

To find and use the new ‘Recovered’ album feature, follow the steps below:

Open the Photos App on your Apple device (iPhone, iPad and Mac) Scroll down and click on Utilities Now tap on Recovered and verify it by using your Touch ID or Face ID Click on any available photo or video Now choose to ‘Permanently Delete’ or ‘Restore to Library’

Functionality and features

With the addition of the Recovered album, users will be able to have more control over ensuring that photographs and videos are completely deleted from their devices. It also provides chances to recover photos or videos that were thought to be lost. The Recovered album has been designed to identify and categorize photographs and videos on the user's device which do not appear in the photos app. This might further include media with a corrupted database or those which are unsaved in the photo library when they were captured. This feature is different from that of the ‘Recently Deleted’ option, which helps in storing the deleted media in a separate folder for 30 days after deletion.

India-centric iOS 18 features

Furthermore, Apple has recently shared a list of India-centric iOS 18 features, which will be rolled out to millions of iPhone users, later this year (2024). With the iOS 18 upgrade, the Indian iPhone users will benefit from support for new Indian fonts, which will enhance language input for the keyboard, and further improve Siri capabilities for recognizing a vast range of Indian languages.

ALSO READ: Instagram enables the user to add 20 songs to a single reel easily: Guide