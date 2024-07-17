CMF Phone 1 goes for sale via Flipkart: First look and impression

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone from the sub-brand of Nothing is back on sale today at noon on Flipkart. As the company reported a massive global demand for the device has been created. On the first day of sales, which went live on July 12 (2024), CMF reportedly sold 100,000 units of the Phone 1 within just 3 hours of the official sales.

Look and feel

The CMF Phone 1 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset comes with a replaceable back panel/cover, allowing users to personalize their devices- all they have to do is a little extra effort by removing the screws which are available on the rare panel to fix it. Furthermore, the phone comes with an IP52 rating, which protects the device from dust and water splashes.

Battery and charging capabilities

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the device claims long-lasting usage. The phone further supports 33W fast charging and does include a dual C-type charging cord included in the box (without the adaptor). Also, for further convenience, it supports 5W wired reverse charging, which enables the users to charge other devices.

Performance and storage

Phone 1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, which delivers robust performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

The smartphone is available in two variants-

6GB RAM and 128GB storage

8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Running on the Nothing OS 2.6.0 based on the Android 14 operating system, and comes with a clean and intuitive user interface. CMF has promised 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates on the device, ensuring that the device stays current and secure.

Camera details

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. The cameras claim to deliver high-quality photos with excellent detail and depth (We shall review the device and share our hands-on experience soon). On the front, the device comes with a 16MP front shooter.

Pricing and availability

The CMF Phone 1 is priced competitively as per the Indian market’s demand.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

At this price point, the first smartphone from CMF is said to be the strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Stay tuned for the detailed review of the new CMF Phone 1.

