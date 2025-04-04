Telangana: Minor girl raped in moving train's washroom by co-passenger, accused in custody The minor was travelling with her family members at the time. According to police, the accused followed her when she went to the washroom and assaulted her.

In a shocking incident reported in Telangana, a minor girl was raped in moving train. A co-passenger mollested her in the washroom of the running train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday. The accused, in his 20s, is in police custody. The incident took place on the morning of April 3 when the accused followed the girl to the washroom and raped her.

Accused being questioned

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Secunderabad, and an investigation is underway, the GRP added. When asked if the accused had been taken into custody, a senior GRP official told PTI that he was currently being questioned.

Woman ''gangraped'' in Telangana

Three days ago, a woman was 'gangraped' in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The incident allegedly happened in Urkondapeta village on Saturday when the woman, along with her husband, went there for a temple darshan and stayed on the premises. Seven persons are apprehended in the case.

As per the police, when the woman went to attend nature's call, the accused forcibly took her to an isolated place near the temple and allegedly raped her in the bushes on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, even as they tied her husband to a tree when he went to her rescue.

23-year-old jumped out of the train

In a separate incident on March 22, a 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping out of a moving train to escape a man who allegedly tried to rape her. She was travelling alone in the ladies’ coach of an MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train from the Secunderabad railway station to Medchal when the incident occurred. A case was registered, and a hunt was launched to trace the accused, who had fled.

