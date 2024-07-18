Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram enables the user to add 20 songs to a single reel easily: Guide

Post the departure of TikTok from India, Instagram has taken the place to be the top platform for short video creation- amongst the content creators (normal users or influencers). At present, this social media platform is immensely popular among millions of young across the world. The platform is popular amongst children as well as adults- who are increasing the usage of reels and short videos on the platform.

To enhance the user experience, the company has continued adding new features to the platfrom. So, if you prefer to create reels (short format videos), Instagram has introduced a useful new feature for you.

Enhanced reels experience

Instagram, a Meta-owned photo and short video-sharing platform offers a new experience in its video and photo-sharing application. The company has significantly upgraded the reel feature on the platform, by rolling out the Audio Tracks Feature for its users. This new feature further aims to provide a more enriched experience on Instagram.

Audio Tracks Feature: Details

Earlier, the content creators were allowed to use only one song for their reels. However, with the new Audio Tracks Feature, now the creators will be able to add up to 20 audio tracks in a single reel.

To utilize this feature, the content creators will have to select the "Add to Mix" option. This option will further enable the users to add up to 20 audio tracks and provide the ability to trim/edit the audio and use it as per the need.

Global and India rollout

Instagram has rolled out the new Audio Tracks feature not only in the Indian market as well as in the global market. If you have not received this feature on your platform yet, then you must try and update your application.

How to use the new feature

To use this feature, click on the "+" icon on Instagram Now navigate to the reel option After the update, you will find the "Add to Mix" button By clicking this button, you can easily add up to 20 songs to a reel.

