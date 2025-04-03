Silence on India's land taken by China: Rahul Gandhi jabs at Centre in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raked up the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the US tariffs on India in his attack on the Centre during his Lok Sabha address.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the reciprocal tariffs imposed on India by the US and also alleged that China has taken over India's land at along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He claimed that President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have written to the Chinese regarding this issue but the information has come out through Beijing's envoy rather than from "our government".

"There should be status quo, and we should get our land back. It has also come to my knowledge that the Prime Minister and President have written to the Chinese. We are finding this out not from our own people but from the Chinese ambassador who is telling this. On the other side, our ally has decided to levy tariffs on us. This will completely devastate us...What is Govt of India doing about our land and what will you do on the issue of tariffs," he said in Lok Sabha.

Donald Trump's move to levy reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports "is going to devastate our economy", Gandhi said.

On Wednesday, Gandhi criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a tool to marginalize Muslims and undermine their personal laws and property rights.

In a post on X, the Congress leader stated, "This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP, and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future."

He further added, "The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill late at night following a 12-hour debate. All amendments proposed by the opposition were rejected by voice votes before the Bill was passed through division voting, with 288 in favour and 232 against.

The bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.