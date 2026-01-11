Thackeray brothers step up BMC poll push at joint rally: 'Crisis in Mumbai forced us together' Raj Thackeray alleged that after 2024, the government began taking decisions without consulting anyone. He said that in the past, even when Congress was in power, leaders were afraid of the public, but claimed that fear no longer existed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday addressed a joint rally ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Both leaders paid tribute at the samadhi of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Mumbai before the public meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray said that after 20 years, two brothers had come together again due to a “crisis in Mumbai.” Raj Thackeray alleged that after 2024, the government began taking decisions without consulting anyone and questioned where such confidence had come from. He said that in the past, even when Congress was in power, leaders were afraid of the public, but claimed that fear no longer existed.

Thackeray alleged that attempts were being made to “sell Mumbai, Maharashtra and the country.”

Notably, the brothers, Raj Thackeray, and Uddhav Thackeray have joined hands for BMC Polls.

“I am referring to the crisis affecting Mumbai and questioning what agenda is being quietly pushed. The state government raised the matter of making Hindi compulsory, even though Maharashtra stands above such divisive issues. This was the point where everything began. The proposal of compulsory Hindi was introduced to test you,” he said.

He also rebuked political parties, cited examples of alliances at the local level, claiming that AIMIM and the BJP came together in Akot, and Congress and the BJP in Ambernath. He alleged that 68 people were elected unopposed and questioned how political parties learned to “buy people.”

He further alleged that in Tuljapur, a drug seller was given a BJP ticket and that a rape accused was made a corporator.

Uddhav attacks BJP

Uddhav Thackeray also rebuked the BJP and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis while addressing the gathering. He said the saffron party plays Hindu-Muslim and Marathi-non-Marathi politics ahead of every election.

The former Maharashtra CM said he has buried his differences with his brother Raj for the welfare of Marathi manoos, Hindus and Maharashtra.

Accusing the BJP of making attempts to weaken Shiv Sena and undermine Marathi identity, Uddhav challenged CM Fadnavis to debate development issues instead of rhetoric.

Targeting the BJP and its allies, he accused them of favoring certain industrialists and “looting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai”.

Referring to past alliances, Thackeray said the BJP was comfortable with other regional parties but not a Shiv Sena that stood firmly with Hindutva and Marathi pride. He questioned selective action on corruption allegations and raised doubts over recent police encounters.

Thackeray called the current struggle a fight for Maharashtra and Marathi self-respect, urging people to “wake up like a lion” and protect Mumbai and the state’s identity.