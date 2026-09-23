BJP gets major boost in Meghalaya as 8 UDP MLAs switch sides, party strength rises to 10 in Assembly

New Delhi:

Eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs from Meghalaya on Wednesday (September 23) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and party spokesperson Sambit Patra in the national capital. Notably, all eight MLAs who joined the BJP had won from ST-reserved constituencies in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections.

MLAs who joined the BJP

The eight UDP MLAs who joined the BJP are:

Lahkmen Rymbui (Amlarem) Pius Marwein (Ranikor) Kyrmen Shylla (Khliehriat) Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh) Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah (Mawphlang) Ollan Singh Suin (Mawsynram) Balajied Kupar Synrem (Shella) Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah (Sohiong)

Kiren Rijiju welcome MLAs

Addressing the press conference, Union Minister Rijiju said the BJP welcomed eight Meghalaya MLAs into the party, noting that they had previously belonged to the UDP, a prominent regional party in the state. "We welcome eight elected members of the assembly, MLAs of Meghalaya, into the BJP family. They earlier belonged to UDP, a very prominent regional party," he said.

Rijiju further said the MLAs were impressed by the development and transformation of the Northeast and Meghalaya over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Looking at the progress of the Northeast and Meghalaya under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 12 years and the transformation that has taken place, the heart-to-heart connection of Narendra Modi with the people of the Northeast, and the way the BJP has changed the politics of development in the Northeast. All eight MLAs are extremely impressed and influenced by Modi and our BJP-led government's performance," he added.

Major boost to BJP in Meghalaya

The BJP received a boost in Meghalaya after eight MLAs switched sides and joined the party, taking its strength in the 60-member state Assembly to 10. The BJP already has two MLAs in Meghalaya: Alexander Laloo Hek, a former Cabinet minister from Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency, and Sanbor Shullai, the incumbent Cabinet minister from South Shillong Assembly constituency.

However, the UDP now has only four MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly: Nujorki Sungoh, Paul Lyngdoh, Metbah Lyngdoh, and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

The Meghalaya Assembly has 33 MLAs from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP). After this defection, the BJP's strength has increased from two to 10 MLAs, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) is left with four. Both the BJP and the UDP, however, remain coalition partners in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The ruling coalition is also backed by two members of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two independents.

There are five members of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) and four of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in the opposition.

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