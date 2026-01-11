Multiple drones sighted along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir; Indian Army opens fire According to the sources, the drones came from the Pakistani side and were hovering over the Indian territory before the Indian Army troops opened fire at them using light machine guns (LMGs) and medium machine guns (MMGs), forcing them to return.

Srinagar:

Multiple drones were sighted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera-Rajouri sector, said defence sources on Sunday. They said that the Indian Army employed counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) measures, forcing the drones to return.

One of the drones was sighted around 6.35 pm over the Gania-Kalsian village in the Nowshera sector, while another one was spotted at 6.35 pm at Khabbar village in Teryath in the Rajouri district.

According to the sources, the drones came from the Pakistani side and were hovering over the Indian territory before the Indian Army troops opened fire at them using light machine guns (LMGs) and medium machine guns (MMGs), forcing them to return.

Suspicious satellite phone communication traced near border

Earlier in the day, security forces had traced suspicious satellite phone communication along the International Border (IB) in the Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, the security forces had launched a search operation and heightened the security in the region.

According to officials, the communication was traced using a Thuraya satellite device. They suspect that the communication was allegedly made by terrorists near Kanachak, which has been used for infiltration in the past.