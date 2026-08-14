'Our blood has been drained': Omar Abdullah backs Indus Waters Treaty cancellation, hits out at Pakistan

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Friday strongly reacted to the Pakistan Prime Minister's statement on the Indus Water Treaty and said Pakistan has sucked blood of Indians. “We have always said that our blood has been completely drained out of through the Indus Water Treaty; these are our rivers and we had the first right over them,” he said.

When it comes to water, Pakistan’s concern for Kashmir disappears: Omar

He stated that Pakistan often claims to be a great well-wisher of the people of Kashmir but when it comes to water, where does that concern disappear? He also went on to ask where was their concern when our right to use our own rivers was taken away?

He said of the six rivers, three, those flowing through Punjab, were retained by India, while the other three were handed over to Pakistan.

Omar says Indus Waters Treaty should remain cancelled

He added that now that the Indus Waters Treaty has been cancelled, it should remain cancelled so that we can make proper use of our water resources

"Yes, this is our blood. We have always said that our blood has been drained. This water is ours... these are our rivers, and we had a rightful claim to them. Pakistan often claims to be a great well-wisher of the people of Kashmir. But when it comes to water, where does that concern disappear? Where was their concern when our right to use our own rivers was taken away? Of the six rivers, three, those flowing through Punjab, were retained by India, while the other three were handed over to Pakistan. We have been suffering the consequences of the Indus Waters Treaty ever since. We could not even draw drinking water from the Chenab. We could not build a barrage at Tulbul and use the Jhelum for irrigation. Nor could we build a large dam on any of our rivers to store and regulate the water. So, it is good that he called it “a drop of blood.” He was right... our blood has been drained. Now that the Indus Waters Treaty has been cancelled, it should remain cancelled so that we can make proper use of our water resources,” Omar Abdullah said.

Omar reiterates demand for full restoration of statehood

Omar Abdullah reiterated his demand for the full restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said he would continue his fight.

He said that the protest at Jantar Mantar was just the beginning and much more is yet to come.

Taking a dig at the phrase "Modi's guarantee," Abdullah said that restoring statehood was a "super promise" made by Prime Minister Modi himself.

"I won't discuss with you what to do next; we will discuss it among ourselves. There are many options. Now I hear that my party is planning a "long march." This is not wrong. A long march—it is important to remind the country what was promised to us. And this was no ordinary promise. It was a promise made by Modi. In our country, there are ordinary promises and "super promises," but this was a "super promise" (referring to Modi's guarantee),” he said.

He added, "We are still unsure why this 'super promise' hasn't been fulfilled; however, we are doing the best we can under the current circumstances. And we will continue to raise and discuss this issue."

Omar Abdullah condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

At an event in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal and questioned his Z-plus security and said, "We strongly condemn this attack. Dr Farooq Abdullah has already condemned it. Such attacks should not happen. He was attacked before, after which he was assured that special attention would be paid to his security—he has Z-plus security—but what kind of Z-plus security is this? This is the second time he has been attacked; this time he was even injured and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment."

First and foremost, such attacks should not happen again, because there is no place for such things in a democracy; attacking someone if you have a grievance is extremely dangerous in a democracy, Omar said.

Also Read:

J-K: CM Omar Abdullah pushes for statehood, calls UT framework 'worst form of government'