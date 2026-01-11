JK: Suspicious satellite phone communication traced near border in Kanachak; search op launched A joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army after the alert.

Jammu:

Security forces have launched a search operation along the International Border after suspicious satellite phone communication was traced in the Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir. The area is located barely one kilometre from the International Border.

Soon after the intercepted conversation was detected, security forces swung into action and began an intensive search operation. Personnel have been deployed across the area, with heightened vigilance at every possible location.

Officials said the suspicious communication, allegedly made by terrorists, was traced through a Thuraya satellite device. Following this, a joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army.

Kanachak, located on the outskirts of Jammu and close to the International Border, has in the past been used by terrorists as an infiltration route from across the border. Authorities stated that the entire area has been cordoned off and a large-scale search operation is currently underway.

Security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across the region, including the hilly areas of Jammu, to track down and neutralize nearly three dozen terrorists believed to be active in the area.

An official added that these operations are part of enhanced security measures being undertaken to ensure peaceful celebrations during the upcoming Republic Day.

Amit Shah holds security review meeting on JK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. During the key deliberation, Shah instructed officials that operations against terror infrastructure and their financing network should continue in mission mode.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs and other senior officers.

The Home Minister said that the Modi government was working towards establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir by eradicating terrorism completely from the union territory.