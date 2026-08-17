Baisaran Valley to get motorable road after Pahalgam terror attack: Know how much it will cost

Kashmir:

Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, one of Jammu and Kashmir's most popular tourist destinations, is set for a major infrastructure upgrade. A motorable road is now being constructed to provide easier access to the picturesque meadow, which is often described as the "Mini Switzerland" of the region. The development assumes significance as Baisaran was the site of the deadly terror attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed. The foundation stone for the new road project was laid by Pahalgam MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 6.09 crore and is being taken up with funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Road will connect Baisaran with circuit road

Baisaran is located around four kilometres from Pahalgam. The proposed road will connect the tourist destination with the circuit road, making the valley accessible by motor vehicles. The project will be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), Roads and Buildings Department, Pahalgam. Officials estimate that the construction will take around two to three years to complete.

At present, tourists have to cover the roughly four-kilometre stretch on foot through uneven terrain or hire ponies to reach the meadow. Once the motorable road is completed, visitors will have another option for reaching Baisaran.

Pony operators to continue services

The proposed road is not expected to end the traditional pony services that have long been used by tourists visiting Baisaran. The walking trail will also remain available, giving visitors multiple options to reach the popular tourist spot. The National Conference MLA said, "The walking trail will remain, and even after the road is constructed, pony operators will continue to provide their services. Tourists will also have the option of using pony services." The development is expected to place Baisaran alongside other major tourist attractions in and around Pahalgam, including Aru Valley, Betaab Valley and Chandanwari.

MLA highlights security concerns after 2025 terror attack

The decision to build the road comes in the aftermath of the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Baisaran, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Altaf Kalu said the project could also create new opportunities for local cab operators. He highlighted two key benefits of the road. First, tourists will be able to reach Baisaran more easily, including during the winter season. Second, the development can improve connectivity while preserving the identity of the popular destination.

Paying tribute to the 26 people killed in the Baisaran terror attack, the MLA said, "The attack on tourists was a national tragedy that left a stain on us and particularly on me, as the local MLA. If there had been a road to that place, perhaps this attack would not have happened."

He also pointed out that security forces had faced difficulties in reaching the site during the attack. The lack of road connectivity also created hurdles in efforts to evacuate people safely from the area after the incident.

Road expected to improve access and security

Pahalgam is widely regarded as one of Kashmir's most scenic tourist destinations, with Baisaran among its biggest attractions. The meadow's natural beauty has earned it the popular nickname "Mini Switzerland".

The new road is expected to make travel to the valley easier for tourists while also improving access for emergency and security personnel. The project could therefore serve both tourism and connectivity needs in the area.

Baisaran's tourism appeal remains intact

Despite the proposed infrastructure expansion, the authorities and local representatives have indicated that existing ways of reaching Baisaran, including the walking trail and pony services, will continue. Once completed, the road could make the destination more accessible throughout the year and provide an additional boost to local tourism and transport-related businesses.

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