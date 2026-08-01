'Terrorists confirmed their identity, caste': Family of Kulgam attack victim reveals Pahalgam-like horror

Raipur:

The family members of a Chhattisgarh labourer who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district have claimed that the deceased were shot dead by the terrorists after asking their identity, and caste and community, something which was similar to the 2025 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Deepak Ratre was one of the two Chhattisgarh labourers who were shot in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district on Friday evening. While Ratre succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, the other labourer, Bopinder, died while being treated at a hospital.

The attack comes days after a police official was killed in Anantnag after being attacked by terrorists.

Family members demand action

Ratre's family members have condemned the attack and requested the government to take appropriate action against the perpetrators. They have said that Ratre's final rites will be held in his native village of Bundeli, adding that efforts are being made to bring back his mortal remains.

"Deepak had been working there for over 6 months. On the night of 31 July, around midnight, we received information from the police that Deepak had been injured in a terrorist attack. The confirmation came later. Two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were targeted: one from Baloda Bazaar and another my nephew, Deepak Ratre," relative Haldhar Ratre told news agency ANI.

"According to the information received, the terrorists asked about their caste and community before shooting them. We strongly condemn this act and request the government to take strict action so that such incidents are not repeated," he added.

CM announces ex gratia, L-G reviews situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, while condemning the attack on them.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reviewed the situation in the Valley, directing officials to intensify precise and high-impact anti-terror operations to neutralise terrorists.

The meeting, chaired at the Lok Bhavan, was attended by senior officers of the civil administration and police, including Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary Home Department Chandraker Bharti, Divisional Commissioners, SSPs, and Deputy Commissioners.

ALSO READ:

SOG personnel killed, another injured in terrorist firing in J-K's Anantnag