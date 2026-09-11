Rajasthan local body polls: Second phase voting underway, 18,266 candidates are in fray

Jaipur:

Voting for the second phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections is underway on Friday, with more than 87 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise. The voting for 147 urban local bodies -- six municipal corporations, 24 municipal councils, and 117 municipalities -- will continue till 6 pm. In the second phase of the elections, there are 18,266 candidates competing. According to State Election Commission data, 87,60,884 voters are eligible to cast their votes at 9,758 polling booths for 4,774 wards in the second phase.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts his vote

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts his vote with his family in the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election.

Six municipal corporations going to polls today

The six municipal corporations going to polls today include Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, and Pali. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation, with 150 wards, is the largest civic body in this phase. There are 723 candidates in the fray, 24.33 lakh eligible voters, and 2,256 polling booths in Jaipur.

After the voting started, former Rajasthan minister and BJP leader Anita Bhadel was among the early voters, and after casting her vote at a polling station in Ajmer, the Ajmer South MLA expressed confidence that the BJP would perform well in the elections.

Minor dispute breaks out in Jaipur soon after polling began

In the meantime, a minor dispute broke out in Jaipur soon after polling began at a station in ward 114, where supporters of an independent candidate objected to the presence of a Congress candidate inside the polling station. Police reached the spot following the dispute.

In a similar manner, in the Jhunjhunu district, an independent candidate was attacked ahead of polling in Chidawa municipality. Identified as Ashok Sharma, the candidate alleged that three motorcycle-borne men assaulted him and he sustained injuries on the head.

With 150 wards, Jaipur Municipal Corporation is the largest civic body going to polls in the second phase. Jaipur Municipal Corporation has 24.33 lakh voters and 2,256 polling booths, with 723 candidates in the fray in the state capital.

Likewise, Jodhpur Municipal Corporation also has 100 wards and 7.12 lakh voters, while Kota Municipal Corporation also has 100 wards and 8.26 lakh voters.

The EC said that Ajmer Municipal Corporation has 80 wards and 4.38 lakh voters, while Udaipur Municipal Corporation has 80 wards and 4.16 lakh voters, and Pali Municipal Corporation has 65 wards and 1.81 lakh voters. The voters must be aware that the first phase of polling was held in 162 urban local bodies on September 9, when a voter turnout of 76.41 per cent was recorded.

Local body polls to 309 urban local bodies being held in two phases

The local body polls to Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies are being held in two phases. These comprise 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils, and 248 municipalities. As per the announcement from the EC, the counting of votes for councillor posts in both phases will be taken up on September 14 from 8 am. Moreover, the mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21, while deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons, and municipal vice-presidents will be elected on September 22.

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