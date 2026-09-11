Roof of under-construction church collapses in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, 3 workers dead, 11 injured

New Delhi:

A tragic incident was reported from Vellore in Tamil Nadu after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed on Thursday night, killing three workers and injuring 11 others. The incident occurred while concrete was being poured for the roof slab. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the collapse, with teams from the fire department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and district administration working to rescue workers trapped under the debris. Authorities have also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to an official, the injured workers were rushed by ambulance to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, Christian Medical College Hospital and a hospital in Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for treatment. The incident triggered an immediate rescue operation as emergency teams reached the construction site and began searching for workers who may have been trapped beneath the debris.

Roof slab collapsed while concrete was being poured

A police officer said the incident took place at the construction site of a Church of South India building in Mandi Krishnapuram near Katpadi. According to officials, workers were pouring concrete for the roof when the slab suddenly gave way. The collapse brought down the supporting structure and trapped several workers under heavy concrete debris, bricks and other construction material. The police officer said the approximately 20-foot-high steel scaffolding and support framework suddenly collapsed, causing the workers to be buried under the debris. The officer confirmed the deaths of three workers in the incident.

NDRF, fire teams join rescue operation

Soon after the incident was reported, an NDRF team from Arakkonam reached the site and joined the district administration, police and fire service personnel in the rescue operation. The teams worked together to locate and evacuate workers trapped at the construction site. The rescue operation was being coordinated by Vellore District Collector P.S. Leela Alex. Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, the district collector said at least eight of the injured workers were in stable condition.

Administration to probe cause of collapse

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident. A committee will examine why the building structure collapsed and whether proper safety measures were followed during construction. Officials will also verify whether the builder had obtained all the required approvals and building permits for construction of the church. The inquiry is expected to examine the structural stability of the construction, the support framework used during concrete work and compliance with applicable building and safety norms.

(With inputs from PTI)

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