Midnight fire in Budgam village leaves three houses gutted, six families homeless | VIDEO

Budgam:

In a tragic incident, three houses were completely gutted in a midnight fire that broke out in Khan Mohalla in Gurvet area of Khansahib in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, leaving six families homeless. The fire erupted during the late hours of the night and quickly engulfed the houses, causing extensive damage to the properties and belongings of the affected families. As the flames spread through the locality, residents rushed to the spot and joined efforts to control the blaze and prevent it from reaching nearby properties.

Families lose homes and belongings

The fire reduced all three houses to ashes, leaving six families without a place to stay. Their household belongings and other essential items were also destroyed or damaged in the blaze. The affected families are now facing severe difficulties after losing their homes and possessions. With the houses completely destroyed, they have been left with no immediate place to live. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.

Fire breaks out at guesthouse in Srinagar

Earlier in January this year, a massive fire broke out at a guesthouse in Dalgate in Srinagar. The fire caused panic as a water ambulance rushed to the spot. The fire tenders also reached the guest house to carry out a firefighting operation. The fire broke out at a guest house located near Dal Lake, opposite Ghat No. 1, on January 24. The incident left one injured, while the guest house suffered severe damage.

According to officials, a fire call was received at the State Fire Control Room, Batamaloo, at 08:41 AM. Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Fire Station Nehru Park had immediately rushed to the spot. Due to the highly congested location, additional reinforcement was dispatched from F&ES Headquarters, Fire Station Bab demb, and Fire Station Rainawari. Upon initial assessment, it was found that a three-storeyed guest house namely “Dal Fog”, was involved in the fire and suffered extensive damage. Firefighting operations were promptly initiated on arrival, and the fire was brought under control within a short period, preventing its spread to adjacent structures.

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