The Early Spring Episode 23 delayed after Episode 22's schedule change, know exact release time in India

The Early Spring Episode 23 is set to release on Netflix in India on September 11, but fans may have to wait longer than expected to watch the next chapter. The delay comes a day after Episode 22 did not arrive at its expected 9:30 am IST release time and eventually dropped at around 9:30 pm.

The Chinese workplace romance has been following a daily release pattern on Netflix, with the platform handling the final episodes differently from Youku. While Youku made the remaining episodes available earlier through its Express Package, Netflix has been rolling them out one at a time. This has left viewers waiting for each new episode instead of getting all the remaining chapters together.

The Early Spring Episode 23 release date

Episode 23 of The Early Spring is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on September 11, 2026. The series has 24 episodes in total, with the final chapter following Episode 23. The expected regular release time in India is 9:30 am IST. However, Episode 22 did not follow that timing. Instead, Netflix viewers in India had to wait until around 9:30 pm, raising questions about whether the same delay could affect Episode 23.

Will The Early Spring Episode 23 release at 9:30 pm?

At present, the 9:30 pm timing should be treated as a possibility rather than a confirmed new schedule. Since Episode 22 arrived much later than its expected morning slot, viewers may see Episode 23 follow the same pattern. For fans waiting for the next chapter, this means there are two timings to keep in mind on September 11. The expected release time is 9:30 am IST, while 9:30 pm IST is the possible delayed window based on what happened with Episode 22.

The staggered Netflix release has been different from the Youku schedule. Youku made the final episodes available early through its Express Package, while Netflix has continued with a separate rollout. Reports on the schedule confirm that the streaming platform is releasing the remaining episodes individually.

What is The Early Spring about?

Directed by Chiang Chi-cheng and written and produced by Gao Xiao-xian, The Early Spring stars Jing Bo-ran and Sun Qian. The series follows Luan Nian, a successful creative executive, and Shang Zhitao, an ambitious newcomer who enters his professional world.

Their relationship develops into a complicated romance as they deal with career pressures, personal differences and the difficulties of balancing love with their ambitions. Netflix describes the drama as a story of longing, conflict, transformation and personal growth.

The series premiered on August 26 and has 24 episodes. With Episode 23 next and the finale still to come, viewers are now waiting to see whether Netflix sticks to the expected morning release or repeats the unusual delay seen with Episode 22.

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