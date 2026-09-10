The Early Spring Episode 22 written update amid delay, know what happens next in Flora and Luke's story

The Early Spring Episode 22 has left Netflix viewers waiting after failing to appear on the platform at its scheduled release time. The episode was expected to stream in India at 9:30 am IST on September 10. Meanwhile, the story has already moved into one of its most emotional phases, with Flora and Luke separated after the events of Episode 21, titled The Grand Retreat.

Episode 22 picks up after Flora makes a clean break from her life in Beijing. She has resigned from Lime, changed her contact details and cut off communication with Luke. The decision comes after the professional setback that pushed her to rethink both her career and relationship.

Flora leaves Beijing and starts over

Luke had been preparing to travel to the US in an attempt to help save Flora’s job. But by the time he finds out what has happened, there is little he can do. Flora has already resigned and left Beijing. She returns to her parents’ home in Harbin and decides to build a life on her own terms. Flora uses her savings to buy a small apartment and starts her own event planning and advertising business.

After years apart, she also reconnects with her friends Sun Yu and Lu Mi. The change is significant. Flora is no longer waiting for Luke to return or hoping that things will go back to how they were. She is trying to create something of her own, away from the life she had in Beijing.

Luke finally understands what Flora means to him

Luke, meanwhile, struggles with the reality of Flora being gone. He starts to realise that he misses her far more deeply than he had allowed himself to admit. During an outing to watch the Aurora with his friends, Luke finally puts his feelings into words. He tries to call Flora and tells her, “I love and miss you, Flora.” There is just one problem. Flora has blocked his number, so she never hears the confession.

The episode also reveals how Luke deals with the separation over the years. For three years, he repeatedly travels from Beijing to Harbin and sees Flora from a distance. He could approach her, but chooses not to. Luke does not want to walk back into her life and disturb the peace she has managed to create for herself.

Luke and Flora meet again after three years

Things change when Lu Mi decides Luke has stayed away for long enough. She finds a way to bring the two of them into the same professional setting by approaching Flora's company to organise an event for Lime. Luke and Lu Mi travel to Harbin, where Flora finally comes face to face with Luke after three years. The reunion, however, is painfully one-sided. Flora does not even look at him.

She focuses on the event, organises the bag-related assignment and completes the work before leaving without speaking to Luke. For someone who has spent three years deliberately keeping his distance, her cold response is difficult for Luke to accept.

The Early Spring Episode 22 ends with Luke making a decision

Flora's refusal to speak to him leaves Luke frustrated. He has spent years watching her from a distance, but the encounter makes him realise that staying silent may no longer be enough. The episode ends with Luke deciding to go to Flora's family dinner. He wants to finally speak to her and confront everything that has remained unsaid between them.

That cliffhanger makes Episode 22 an important turning point in the story. Flora has rebuilt her life without Luke, while Luke has finally accepted how much he still loves and misses her.

The Early Spring takes over trends

The Early Spring continues to remain among Netflix India’s Top 5 titles, according to reports tracking its performance on the platform. The Chinese drama has also performed strongly internationally, with Netflix reporting that it debuted at No. 2 on its Global Non-English TV list for August 24 to 30, recording 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours watched.

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The Early Spring Episode 22 release delayed on Netflix? Here's what we know so far