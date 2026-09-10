The Early Spring Episode 22 release delayed on Netflix? Here's what we know so far

The Early Spring Episode 22 was due to arrive on Netflix in India at 9:30 am on Thursday, September 10. But the scheduled time has passed and the episode is still not available on the streaming platform.

For viewers who have been following the Chinese drama on Netflix, the wait continues. There has been no confirmed update on why Episode 22 has not appeared at the announced time or when it will be available to stream.

The Early Spring Episode 22 release time

Episode 22 was scheduled to drop on Netflix India at 9:30 am IST. The release time was announced as part of the show's ongoing streaming schedule, with the corresponding release time in China set for noon. However, the episode did not appear on Netflix at the scheduled time. Viewers waiting for the latest chapter have been checking the platform, but Episode 22 remains unavailable.

At present, there is no confirmed revised release time. Unless Netflix or the makers announce a change, viewers will have to wait for an official update before knowing when the episode will be added.

The Early Spring is trending on Netflix India

The delay comes as The Early Spring continues to feature among the most-watched shows on Netflix India. The Chinese drama has been holding a place in the platform's weekly Top 10, showing that the series has found an audience among Indian viewers.

The show also performed well internationally after its debut. Netflix reported that The Early Spring opened at No. 2 on its Global Non-English TV list for the week of August 24 to 30, with 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours watched.

What is The Early Spring about?

The Early Spring stars Jing Boran and Sun Qian in the lead roles. Jing plays Luke Luan, a successful corporate executive, while Sun portrays Flora Shang, a new employee whose professional life becomes closely linked with her boss. The story centres on their growing relationship as they try to keep their personal feelings separate from their professional lives. The workplace setting and romance form the main thread of the drama.

Directed by Chiang Chi-cheng, the series is written and produced by Gao Xiao-xian. The 24-episode drama premiered on August 26 and is streaming internationally on Netflix.

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The Early Spring Episode 19 India release time: where to watch and will Luke and Flora break up?