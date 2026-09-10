Delhi turns into fortress ahead of BRICS Summit: Full list of restricted roads and diversions

The two-day BRICS Summit beginning Saturday in New Delhi has caught the attention of the entire world, with the platform giving India a chance to champion the Global South's core development priorities such as maintaining emergency security and driving the economic growth.

For the summit, Delhi has been turned into a fortress, as India prepares to welcome Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and other global leaders.

The Delhi Traffic has also issued an advisory and cautioned people against traffic diversions in the national capital. It has said that traffic movement will be regulated at all key routes during the summit.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel," it said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. "Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage."

S. No. Diversion Point Not Allowed / Restricted Diverted Via / Alternative Route 1 Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) Mathura Road, Tilak Marg East/South Delhi: BSZ Marg → IP Marg; Centre/North/West Delhi: BSZ Marg → Delhi Gate; New Delhi/CP: Sikandra Road 2 Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) Commercial vehicles beyond this chowk towards W-Point East/South Delhi: IP Marg; New Delhi/CP: DDU Marg; Centre/North/West Delhi: BSZ Marg → Delhi Gate 3 Mir Dard Chowk Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg New Delhi/Centre/North/West Delhi: Mir Dard Marg → Abdul Gaffar Marg → DDU Marg; North/Centre/East/West/South Delhi: Mir Dard Marg → Kotla Marg → BSZ Marg/DDU Marg 4 Kasturba Gandhi Marg / Outer Circle, CP Towards C-Hexagon, Outer Circle CP New Delhi/South Delhi: Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Janpath 5 Janpath / Connaught Place Towards C-Hexagon from Outer Circle CP New Delhi/South Delhi: Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Kasturba Gandhi Marg; Centre/North/West/East Delhi: Kali Bari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Panchkuian, Minto & Barakhamba Roads 6 Patel Chowk Towards Windsor Place & RBI on Sansad Marg New Delhi/South/West/Centre Delhi: Ashoka Road → GPO; Centre/North/West/East Delhi: Sansad Marg → CP 7 Roundabout, RML Hospital Towards Mother Teresa Crescent & Talkatora Road Centre/South/West/North Delhi: Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Marg; CP/West/North/Centre/East Delhi: Baba Kharak Singh Marg 8 Vande Matram Marg / Simon Bolivar Marg Simon Bolivar Marg South Delhi: Vande Matram Marg → Dhaula Kuan; New Delhi/East/North/West/Centre Delhi: Vande Matram Marg → Karol Bagh 9 Dhaula Kuan Flyover Sardar Patel Marg South/New Delhi/East/Centre/West Delhi: Ring Road, both sides; New Delhi/North/Centre/East Delhi: Vande Matram Marg; IGI Airport & Gurgaon: NH-48/Gurgaon Road 10 Moti Bagh Flyover Shanti Path South/New Delhi/East/Centre/West Delhi: Ring Road, both sides; South-West Delhi, IGI Airport & Gurgaon: Rao Tula Ram Marg 11 Roundabout, Brig. Hoshiar Singh Marg Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place New Delhi/South/East District: Brig. Hoshiar Singh Marg; South/East/Centre/North/West Delhi: Africa Avenue → Bhikaji Cama Flyover 12 Madarsa T-Point Towards Aurobindo Marg South/East Delhi: Lodhi Road; South/New Delhi/West/Centre/North Delhi: Aurobindo Marg → Safdarjung Flyover 13 Lodhi Road / Amrita Shergil Marg Amrita Shergil Marg South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Road 14 Lodhi Road / Max Mueller Marg Max Mueller Marg South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Road 15 Lodhi Road / Maharishi Raman Marg Maharishi Raman Marg South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Road; South Delhi: Bhishm Pitamah Marg 16 Lodhi Road / Archbishop Macarius Marg Archbishop Macarius Marg South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Road 17 Under Lodhi Flyover Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam South/East Delhi: Lodhi Road → Neela Gumbad; East Delhi: Barapullah Flyover; South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Road → Madarsa / Lala Lajpat Rai Marg 18 Neela Gumbad Towards Oberoi Flyover / Dr Zakir Hussain Marg South/East/Centre/North Delhi: Mathura Road → Ashram Chowk; South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Road 19 Under Oberoi Flyover Mathura Road South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opposite DPS Mathura Road; Permitted: Vehicles bound for Oberoi Hotel & Golf Link 20 U-turn opposite DPS, Mathura Road Towards Bharat Mandapam South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi: Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opposite DPS Mathura Road 21 Ring Road / Bhairon Road Towards Bhairon Marg South/East/New Delhi: Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan; Centre/North/East/West Delhi: Ring Road via Rajghat 22 Mandi House Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg New Delhi/Centre/North/West/South Delhi: Barakhamba Road; East/North/West/South/Centre Delhi: Sikandra Marg

India is a founding member of BRICS, and has previously held its chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1, 2026. According to the MEA, the summit will begin at 2:35 pm on Saturday with a closed-door session for BRICS member countries themed 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism'.

Following the session, leaders will tour the 'Bharat Innovates Exhibition', scheduled to open at 4:25 pm. At 5:05 pm, the leaders will assemble on the lawns of Bharat Mandapam -- the summit venue -- for a family photo, followed by a joint tree-planting ceremony. The first day's engagements will conclude with a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7:30 pm.

On Sunday, leaders from BRICS member states, partner nations, and outreach invitees will arrive starting at 9:55 am, followed by a official group photo at 10:35 am. The opening session, titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth', is scheduled to begin at 10:50 am, according to the schedule released by the MEA. The summit will culminate with the release of the New Delhi Declaration.

(With inputs from PTI)

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