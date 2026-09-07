The Early Spring Episode 19 India release time: where to watch and will Luke and Flora break up?

The Early Spring is heading towards its finale, and Luke and Flora are facing a difficult phase in their relationship. Episode 19 is expected to take their story forward as differences between the two characters continue to create tension. The Chinese drama stars Jing Boran and Sun Qian in the lead roles. Their pairing has been one of the main talking points around the series, which follows the complicated relationship between Luke and Flora.

With the show now in its final week, viewers are keen to know when the next episode will be available and what it could mean for the couple.

The Early Spring Episode 19 release date and platform

The Early Spring Episode 19 will be released today, Monday, September 7. The drama is following a one-episode-per-day schedule during its final week. On Youku, Episode 19 will be available to SVIP subscribers, while VIP members are scheduled to receive Episode 18 as part of the platform’s staggered release pattern.

For international viewers, the episode is expected to be available on Netflix. It is also expected to appear on Dailymotion, although the upload there may take some time after the official release.

Will Luke and Flora break up in Episode 19?

The latest episode comes at an important point in Luke and Flora’s relationship. The two have been together for years, but secrecy, personal insecurities and differences between them have complicated their relationship. As seen from the preview of Episode 19, there seems to be an emotional showdown looming. Luke and Flora will encounter issues with jealousy and misunderstandings as they try to overcome their difficulties.

It has also been speculated whether or not Luke and Flora will choose to separate from each other. But then again, the preview is no indication of their decision in the long run.

Release time of Episode 19 of The Early Spring in India

Episode 19 of The Early Spring will air at 9:30 AM IST today in India. The episode will be available at 12:00 PM Beijing time, which translates to 9:30 AM in India. The Chinese drama can be streamed on Netflix and Dailymotion.

What happens next in The Early Spring?

The Early Spring is now entering the final stretch of its story, with Luke and Flora's relationship at the centre of the remaining episodes. Episode 19 is likely to address some of the conflicts that have been building between them, while also setting up the events leading into the finale. Whether the two manage to resolve their differences or choose to go their separate ways remains one of the key questions as the drama approaches its conclusion.

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