Hunkkaar The Roar trailer out; Aneet Padda's complaint against a cult leader sparks a high-stakes probe

The makers of Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh's upcoming crime thriller Hunkkaar: The Roar have released the trailer on September 10. Created by Heeraz Marfatia and Nitya Mehra, the series revolves around 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, whose accusation against revered cult leader Sunil Chakosi, popularly known as 'Baapji', triggers a major investigation.

In this series, Fatima Sana Shaikh is playing the role of ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, who is leading the investigation into Aneet Padda's case. The show is slated to hit OTT screens on September 25, 2026, on JioHotstar.

Hunkkaar The Roar trailer out

The trailer opens with Fatima Sana Shaikh’s character, ACP Jasleen Singh, who is leading the investigation into Meenu’s case and recording her statement about what happened to her. Aneet Padda’s character, Meenu Rawat, is a 17-year-old student at Mahasherni School, located inside Baapji’s Shaburi Fort. She allegedly gets assaulted by Baapji, the powerful godman played by Raghubir Yadav.

The 2-minute-and-3-second-long trailer also shows how the investigation progresses and introduces Ram Kapoor and Zeeshan Ayyub’s characters.

Sharing the trailer of Hunkkaar The Roar, the makers wrote, "Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September only on JioHotstar." Watch the trailer below:

Hunkkaar The Roar: Who all are in the cast?

Apart from Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the series features Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor, among others.

When is Hunkkaar The Roar releasing?

Viewers can watch Hunkkaar The Roar on JioHotstar from September 25, 2026, onwards. The show is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production.

Aneet Padda's work front

For the unversed, Aneet Padda made her big-screen debut as a lead actress with the 2025 film Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday. In Mohit Suri's directorial, Aneet played the role of Vaani, which was well received by the audience and contributed to the film’s blockbuster success. As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected Rs 570.33 crore worldwide. She will now be seen in JioHotstar’s upcoming thriller Hunkkaar: The Roar, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and others.

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Hunkkaar The Roar teaser out; Aneet Padda faces a powerful system after one explosive accusation