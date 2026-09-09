India's Got Latent 2 bonus episode: Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta to join Samay Raina's show, know release timeline

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has been making headlines ever since it returned with its second season this year. So far, actors like Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Varun Dhawan and others have joined the show as panellists. The most recent episode of India's Got Latent 2 which aired on both Netflix and YouTube and featured Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai alongside Samay.

However, the comedian on Wednesday treated his fans to the announcement of a new bonus episode of India's Got Latent 2. Notably, content creator Deepak Kalal and comedian Ravi Gupta will be seen joining him in the upcoming episode. Along with the announcement, Raina also revealed the episode's release timeline.

Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta to join Samay Raina's show

Samay revealed the update during a recent Instagram Q&A with his fans. He said that the bonus episode will be released this weekend. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced.

When one Instagram user asked Samay, "Next episode when?", he replied, "Deepak Kalal ft. Ravi Gupta bonus episode dropping on Members only this weekend (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : SAMAY RAINA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Samay Raina's Instagram Story.

The exact release time for the India's Got Latent 2 bonus episode featuring Deepak Kalal and Ravi Gupta is yet to be announced. However, Samay Raina has confirmed that the episode will be released this week.

Samay Raina breaks silence on dating rumours with Sharon Verma

Moreover, India's Got Latent host-comedian Samay Raina has also responded to the ongoing dating rumours with fellow comedian Sharon Verma during his Instagram Q&A session. When a user asked him directly, "Are you dating Sharon?", he completely denied the rumours and replied, "No brother, just internet doing its thing (sic)."

Bhuvan Bam to appear on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

For the unversed, Bhuvan Bam, who is gearing up for his upcoming show, The Revolutionaries, directed by Nikkhil Advani, has confirmed that he will appear on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent 2 by sharing a picture from the show's shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Bhuvan shared a series of pictures, including a photograph from the India's Got Latent 2 set, giving fans a sneak peek into his appearance on the show.

Also Read:

Is Samay Raina dating Sharon Verma? India's Got Latent host finally breaks silence