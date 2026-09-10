Is The Early Spring Episode 22 finally out? Here's what we know about release of Chinese drama's new episode

The much-awaited Episode 22 of the Chinese drama The Early Spring is finally out on Netflix. The episode was scheduled to be released on the morning of September 10, 2026, but was delayed. It is now available to stream on Netflix. The delay left viewers waiting for the next chapter of Luke and Flora’s story, even though the episode had already become available through Youku’s early-access release.

The Chinese workplace romance stars Jing Boran and Sun Qian in the lead roles. Netflix has been releasing the 24-episode drama on a staggered schedule, with the show also gaining a strong following among Indian viewers. Netflix previously confirmed the series as a 24-episode title.

Is The Early Spring Episode 22 out on Netflix?

Yes, The Early Spring Episode 22 is out on Netflix. The Episode 22 follows the events of Episode 21, titled The Grand Retreat. However, Netflix viewers did not get access to the episode on the morning of September 10 as expected, leading to confusion around its release. But now, as of 10 pm, the episode is available to watch. The situation was more noticeable because the final episodes had already been made available through Youku’s Express Package.

What happens in The Early Spring Episode 22?

Episode 22 follows Flora as she leaves Beijing and begins rebuilding her life away from Luke. After learning that she has resigned, Luke realises his plan to travel to the US to help save her job is no longer relevant. Flora blocks Luke’s number, changes her contact details and returns to her parents’ home in Harbin. She uses her savings to start a small advertising and event-planning company and eventually buys an apartment.

Luke, meanwhile, begins to realise how much he misses Flora. While watching the Aurora with friends, he calls her and says, “I love and miss you, Flora.” However, the call does not connect because she has blocked him.

Luke and Flora come face to face again

Three years pass, during which Luke repeatedly travels from Beijing to Harbin to see Flora. He chooses not to approach her, believing it is better not to interfere with the life she has created. Lu Mi eventually decides to bring them together. Flora’s company is hired to organise an event for Lime Company, giving Luke and Flora a chance to meet again.

Flora remains distant and leaves without speaking to Luke. Frustrated, Luke decides to attend Flora’s family dinner so he can finally talk to her. The episode ends with him preparing to confront the situation rather than continuing to stay away.

The Early Spring Episode 22 is now streaming on Netflix in Mandarin, Portuguese, and Thai.

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