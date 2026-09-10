Shaque: Trust No One trailer out, Parineeti Chopra sets out search for her child; Jennifer Winget returns

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller led by Parineeti Chopra. The actor plays a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing child. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 24 and marks Chopra’s series debut.

The trailer introduces a story built around a long-running disappearance and the questions surrounding it. As the mother continues looking for answers, her search begins to cast doubt on the people closest to her. The central mystery is not only about finding the missing child, but also about figuring out whom she can trust.

Parineeti Chopra makes her series debut

Shaque: Trust No One marks Parineeti Chopra’s first series role. She plays a mother whose determination to find her child remains intact even after years without answers. Speaking about the project, Chopra said the story connected with her through its portrayal of a mother’s instinct and her refusal to stop searching. She also described the role as different from anything she has done before and said the emotional aspect of the character made the experience particularly personal.

The actor will be seen alongside an ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary.

A mystery built around trust and suspicion

The series explores what happens when a disappearance begins to affect relationships around it. The characters introduced in the trailer appear to have their own histories and motives, leaving the protagonist to question whether the people around her are helping her or hiding something.

Jennifer Winget, who is part of the ensemble, said the ambiguity of the characters was one of the aspects that attracted her to the project. According to her, the story avoids clear distinctions between good and bad, with different characters carrying secrets of their own.

Soni Razdan also highlighted the show's focus on human relationships, while Anup Soni described the mystery as one that goes beyond simply finding a solution to a crime or disappearance.

Rensil D'Silva leads the series

Shaque: Trust No One has been created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, with D'Silva also serving as director. Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P. Malhotra have produced the series, with Alchemy Filmz backing the project.

The makers have kept much of the plot under wraps, with the trailer focusing on the mother's search and the growing suspicion surrounding those around her. The story appears to move between personal relationships and the larger mystery of what happened to her child.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi and Sumeet Vyas are also part of the cast, adding to the ensemble at the centre of the thriller.

See the trailer here:

Shaque: Trust No One release date

Shaque: Trust No One will premiere on September 24, 2026, on Netflix. With Parineeti Chopra making her series debut and a story centred on a nine-year search, the thriller brings together elements of mystery, family relationships and suspicion.

Also Read:

Parineeti Chopra's debut series, Jennifer Winget's first show post-marriage, Shaque, gets release date