Terrorist killed in joint operation by Army and other forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Budgam:

A terrorist was killed in a joint security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday after an encounter broke out deep inside a forest area, officials said. The operation was launched after security forces received specific intelligence about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists in the area. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam.

According to officials, security forces had received information about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam. Acting on the intelligence input, the security forces launched a search operation in the forested area. During the operation, troops noticed suspicious movement and challenged the suspected terrorists.

The terrorists responded by opening fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire between the two sides. During the firefight, one terrorist was neutralised, officials said. An AK rifle was also recovered from the encounter site.

Another terrorist suspected to be hiding in the area

The operation has not yet concluded as security forces are continuing searches in the area as another terrorist is believed to be hiding in the same forested region. Forces are maintaining heightened vigilance while carrying out the search to locate the suspected terrorist. The identity of the terrorist killed in the encounter is yet to be established.

Chinar Corps confirms operation

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the operation in a post on X. "Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam. "Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle was recovered. A search operation is in progress."

Second day of the anti-terror operation

It is worth noting here that the anti-terror operation deep inside the forest area of Budgam district entered its second day on Friday. The anti-terror operation was launched on Thursday following information about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam district, officials said. As the area of operation falls in the vicinity of Doodhpathri, authorities have asked tourists not to visit the tourist location until further orders, officials said.

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