Five killed as Haryana-registered Scorpio plunges into Chenab river in J-K's Kishtwar

Srinagar:

At least five people were killed in a tragic road accident in the Dachhan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday after an SUV reportedly skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River.

According to initial reports, the Haryana-registered vehicle was travelling from Dangdaru to Sounder when the accident took place at around 10:50 am near Yenwan in Dangdaru.

Officials said the vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number HR29 AG 0648, lost control and fell into the river. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, and an operation was launched to search for and evacuate the occupants.

A team from the Dachhan Police Station, assisted by local residents and other volunteers, reached the accident site and began rescue efforts.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said rescue and relief operations were still underway, and further details were awaited.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh express grief

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Kishtwar's Dachhan area that claimed five lives.

In a post on X, Sinha said he was deeply saddened by the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the victims. He said he had directed the district administration and senior officials to ensure that immediate assistance was provided to those affected.

"Pained by the loss of five lives in a tragic road accident in Dachhan, Kishtwar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Have directed the District Administration and senior officials to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving information about the accident involving a Scorpio vehicle that rolled into a deep gorge near Yaivan in the Dachhan area.

He said all five passengers travelling in the vehicle died at the scene and added that a rescue team had already reached the accident site.

Expressing his condolences, Singh conveyed his sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

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