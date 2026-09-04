IndiGo flight hits pole at Srinagar airport, probe ordered; all passengers safe

Srinagar:

An IndiGo flight met with an accident after it collided with a parking pole while landing at the Srinagar International Airport, said officials on Friday. The flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar.

According to officials, the incident happened around 9.02 am when the flight was being positioned at Bay No. 06 of the airport. They said the flight collided with a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole after which a probe was ordered.

In a statement, airport authorities said all crew members and passengers are safe, and no injuries have been reported. They said the passengers and crew members were deboarded safely with the help of manual aircraft stairs.

They also said a detailed inquiry as per the prescribed procedures has been ordered to examine what caused the incident. "The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage," authorities said.

"Meanwhile, airport operations remain normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as per schedule," they said, "Srinagar Airport remains committed to ensuring safe, secure and efficient operations for all passengers and stakeholders."

Second incident involving IndiGo in last 24 hours

This is the second incident involving an IndiGo flight in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, a Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo flight was diverted to Muscat after one of the pilots fell ill. The flight 6E 1302 was operated with an A321 aircraft.

In a statement, the airline said the flight was diverted due to an urgent requirement of medical attention for one of the operating crew members. It said an investigation would be conducted and further details will be provided following the probe.

However, the airline did not provide details on what actually happened to the pilot that caused the diversion of the flight.

"The said crew member was attended to by a medical team upon landing and is feeling better now. An alternative aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru," the IndiGo statement read.

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