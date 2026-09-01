Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Goa after takeoff, makes emergency landing due to engine snag

Goa:

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight departing from Delhi, made an emergency landing at the Goa airport on Tuesday after reporting a mid-air engine failure. The plane subsequently made an emergency landing at Goa's Mopa Airport.

IndiGo in an official statement said, "a technical issue was detected, shortly after takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi on September 1. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport."

"The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination," it added.

Jet fuel prices for domestic airlines increased by Rs 6.28 per litre

State-owned oil marketing companies have increased the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by Rs 6.28 per litre. This is the second consecutive month jet fuel prices have increased. With the latest price increase, aviation fuel rates have risen to Rs 121.28 per litre from Rs 115, representing a jump of 5.46 per cent. ATF prices have risen sharply since the escalation of the Middle East conflict in early 2026. "ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices for domestic airlines increased by Rs 6.28/litre to Rs 121.28/litre from Rs 115.00," state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

This is the second consecutive month when ATF prices for domestic airlines have been hiked. The prices were increased by Rs 5 per litre on August 1, 2026. Earlier in July, ATF prices were reduced by Rs 5 per litre.

Will flight travel get costlier?

ATF accounts for about 35-40 per cent of an airline's overall operating expenditure in India, making jet fuel prices a key cost for domestic carriers. Higher ATF prices are expected to increase operating costs for airlines. Higher fuel prices can eventually lead to higher airfares. However, air ticket prices are also influenced by factors such as passenger demand, competition among carriers, and seat availability.

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Jet fuel prices for domestic airlines increased by Rs 6.28 per litre; will flight travel get costlier?